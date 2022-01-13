David Marshall expected to make his QPR debut against West Brom

An error occurred. Please try again.

David Marshall is expected to make his debut for QPR when they host Championship promotion rivals West Brom.

The Scotland goalkeeper this week moved to Loftus Road from Derby on a permanent contract until the end of the season. With first-choice stopper Seny Dieng away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, and Jordan Archer injured in the FA Cup win against Rotherham, Marshall is likely to start on Saturday.

Ilias Chair (Morocco) and Ossie Kakay (Sierra Leone) are also at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Sam McCallum and Jordy De Wijs continue their rehabilitation from injury problems.

Moses Odubajo returned from injury as a substitute in the cup and could be involved again.

Matthew Clarke and Jayson Molumby will be back for West Brom.

Both players had to sit out the FA Cup defeat to Brighton as they are on loan from the Premier League club.

Cedric Kipre is suspended following his red card in the cup, while goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and midfielder Alex Mowatt are both still banned after they were sent off in the league draw with Cardiff. They will not be available again until the Baggies play Preston at the Hawthorns on January 26.

Semi Ajayi (Nigeria) is at the Africa Cup of Nations but new signing Daryl Dike could be involved.