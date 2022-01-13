Gillingham caretaker boss Steve Lovell without Dan Phillips for Burton game

Managerless Gillingham will be without midfielder Dan Phillips for Saturday’s League One clash with Burton.

Phillips is suspended following his red card in last weekend’s 4-0 home defeat by Ipswich, having picked up two yellow cards inside four second-half minutes.

Skipper Kyle Dempsey, who has not played since November because of a knee injury, will be assessed after having to withdraw from the matchday squad for the Ipswich game with a tight hamstring following the warm-up.

Norwich loanee Tom Dickson-Peters made his debut as a half-time substitute last Saturday and is pushing for a first start as the Gills, under caretaker boss Steve Lovell following the departure of Steve Evans, look for a first win in 14 attempts in all competitions.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could hand a debut to 21-year-old defender William Kokolo.

The wing-back completed a permanent switch from Middlesbrough earlier this week and will hope to be involved for the first time.

However, Hasselbaink will be without striker Kane Hemmings, who has left the club to join League Two Tranmere.

Defender Ryan Leak will be assessed after sitting out last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Cheltenham as an unused substitute with a knock, while Louis Moult, who was alongside him, could be in line for a first senior appearance since August 2019 following his recovery from injury.