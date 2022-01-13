Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tyrese Sinclair could return for Mansfield against Walsall

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 1:51 pm
Mansfield forward Tyrese Sinclair has not featured since Boxing Day (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mansfield could have forward Tyrese Sinclair back in contention following coronavirus for the Sky Bet League Two match against Walsall.

Sinclair has not featured since Boxing Day after his positive test, but has rejoined the squad while defender Farrend Rawson is also close to recovering from Covid-19 although midfielder George Lapslie (thigh) remains unavailable.

The Stags recorded an eighth win out of the last nine league games with victory over Swindon on Tuesday night to close up on the play-off places.

Manager Nigel Clough had named an unchanged side, but captain Ollie Clarke will be assessed on a calf issue after coming off for the closing stages as a precaution. Defender Aaron O’Driscoll has joined League of Ireland side Shelbourne on a free transfer.

Walsall boss Matt Taylor is expecting a response after the lacklustre 3-1 defeat at Stevenage last weekend.

The Saddlers fell behind to an own goal from Rollin Menayese inside the opening 30 seconds and then conceded again in the eighth minute.

On-loan forwards Kieran Phillips and Tyrese Shade are both pressing for a recall having come off the bench at the Lamex Stadium.

Defender Ash Taylor is still recovering from Covid-19, centre-back Emmanuel Monthe is serving out a seven-game suspension and forward Rory Holden (knee) is a long-term absentee.

