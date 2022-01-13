Offrande Zanzala could lead line as Exeter entertain Scunthorpe

Exeter are set to give a debut to Congolese striker Offrande Zanzala against relegation-threatened Scunthorpe in Sky Bet League Two following his arrival on loan from Barrow.

City manager Matt Taylor had been tracking Zanzala since the summer and is hoping his arrival, on a deal to the end of the season, will help his side end a run of six matches without a win.

Fellow striker Sam Nombe is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury but Saturday’s game could come too soon.

The former MK Dons man was initially expected to miss at least two months after picking up the injury in the FA Cup defeat by Cambridge on December 5.

Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill will leave his selection late as he monitors the Covid situation, with several players reporting back for training, while there are also a string of injuries he says his squad picked up during the week.

The game will come too soon for left-back Lewis Thompson, who has started jogging again after overcoming a serious hamstring injury.

United will definitely be without Tom Billson and Jake Scrimshaw, who have been recalled by their parent clubs.

Goalkeeper Billson has gone back to Coventry after making just one first-team appearance and striker Scrimshaw has returned to Bournemouth, having scored four goals across 19 appearances for the Iron since joining in August.