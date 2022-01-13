Barnsley’s clash with Blackpool postponed

An error occurred. Please try again.

Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship game between Barnsley and Blackpool has been postponed due to Covid cases and injuries in the Reds camp.

Barnsley said they would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a large number of players and backroom staff testing positive for coronavirus, alongside long-term injuries.

It is the Tykes’ second consecutive postponed match after Wednesday’s game against Stoke was called off.

Barnsley chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad said on the club’s website: “Covid-19 continues to test all individuals in all walks of life, be it logistically or financially.

“It was well documented following our FA Cup fixture that Covid-19 had infiltrated our squad.

“As the days progressed, it became clear that we would not be able to field a team on Wednesday evening and attention turned to quelling the outbreak and preventing further spread.

“I must note that it’s not just the playing staff that have been impacted, departments who interact on a daily basis with the players have also suffered.

“Thankfully, those individuals who returned a positive result remain in good spirits and are following NHS guidance closely.”