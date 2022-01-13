Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Barnsley’s clash with Blackpool postponed

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 2:37 pm
Barnsley’s game against Blackpool has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barnsley’s game against Blackpool has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship game between Barnsley and Blackpool has been postponed due to Covid cases and injuries in the Reds camp.

Barnsley said they would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a large number of players and backroom staff testing positive for coronavirus, alongside long-term injuries.

It is the Tykes’ second consecutive postponed match after Wednesday’s game against Stoke was called off.

Barnsley chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad said on the club’s website: “Covid-19 continues to test all individuals in all walks of life, be it logistically or financially.

“It was well documented following our FA Cup fixture that Covid-19 had infiltrated our squad.

“As the days progressed, it became clear that we would not be able to field a team on Wednesday evening and attention turned to quelling the outbreak and preventing further spread.

“I must note that it’s not just the playing staff that have been impacted, departments who interact on a daily basis with the players have also suffered.

“Thankfully, those individuals who returned a positive result remain in good spirits and are following NHS guidance closely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]