Kieffer Moore ruled out of Cardiff’s clash with Blackburn

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison remains without the services of leading scorer Kieffer Moore for the visit of Blackburn.

Moore missed the FA Cup tie against Preston after testing positive for Covid-19 and has not trained this week.

Midfielder Joe Ralls was among the players rested against Preston but is available to return.

Right-back Cody Drameh could also feature after signing on loan from Premier League side Leeds earlier this week.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray hopes to have a trio of players available.

Ryan Nyambe sat out the FA Cup tie against Wigan, while Sam Gallagher and Darragh Lenihan were forced off with injuries in the 3-2 defeat.

However, all three are set to return to the squad as Rovers bid to extend their unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship to 10 matches.

Harry Pickering (hamstring) and Bradley Dack (knee) remain sidelined.