Chanka Zimba in contention for full Northampton debut

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 3:09 pm
Northampton boss Jon Brady could be tempted to make changes for the visit of Forest Green (Leila Coker/PA)
Northampton boss Jon Brady could be tempted to make changes for the visit of Forest Green (Leila Coker/PA)

Northampton boss Jon Brady must decide whether to hand loan signing Chanka Zimba his full debut in the home game against Forest Green.

Cardiff forward Zimba joined for the rest of the season last week and struck the crossbar with his first touch after stepping off the bench in the Cobblers’ 1-0 home defeat to Crawley.

Brady has reported no new injuries as his side look to get their promotion push back on track following two straight league defeats.

Midfielder Scott Pollock will be assessed after missing the last two games due to a groin injury.

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards is expected to choose from an unchanged squad following the midweek home win against Colchester.

Josh March is pushing for a recall having scored his second goal in three games after coming on as a substitute on Tuesday night.

Defender Baily Cargill and midfielder Sadou Diallo are also hoping to return to the starting XI after being named on the bench.

Midfielder Ebou Adams is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Gambia as Edwards’ side bid to cement their place at the top of the table by extending their unbeaten league run to 13 matches.

