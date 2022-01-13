Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dai Young talks up Harlequins ahead of Champions Cup clash with Cardiff

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 3:17 pm
Cardiff rugby director Dai Young (Adam Davy/PA)
Cardiff rugby director Dai Young (Adam Davy/PA)

Cardiff boss Dai Young has described Harlequins as “great for rugby” ahead of Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash.

Quins will arrive at the Arms Park knowing that a third successive pool stage victory would confirm a place in the round of 16 later this campaign.

They have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of European rugby’s blue riband club competition, but current form following on from last season’s Gallagher Premiership title triumph suggests they are serious contenders.

“I know from personal experience how good Quins are,” former Wasps rugby director Young said.

“They are a very hard team to stop. They have got too many quality players to try and highlight one or two.

“They’ve always shown the ability to beat the best at any time. I think where the frustration would have been from their end was that consistency of performance week in, week out.

Gallagher Premiership Package File Photo
Harlequins celebrate winning the Gallagher Premiership title last season (Nigel French/PA)

“I don’t think anyone doubted that they had the quality within their squad to be pushing the best teams, and they showed on a regular basis that they were as good as anybody and they could beat anybody on the day.

“It was just the consistency that they would have to demonstrate to win the league, and that’s exactly what they did.

“They keep on playing, wear you down and get the result. They’ve done it the Quins way, playing on the front foot and trying to score tries, and I think it has been great for rugby. They are a pleasure to watch.”

Key to Quins’ success has been the sustained form of their England international fly-half Marcus Smith, and Young added: “He is a real quality player.

“He sees things that people don’t see, and he is so sharp to react to opportunities.

England v South Africa – Autumn International – Twickenham Stadium
England fly-half Marcus Smith is a key man for Harlequins (Adam Davy/PA)

“But they have got talent everywhere. That eight-nine-10-12 axis is huge for them, and they have got so much gas out on the flanks.”

Welsh Government coronavirus restrictions – elite sport in the country has been behind closed doors since Boxing Day – mean no crowd for Quins’ visit.

Young said: “There would have been a fantastic atmosphere. You can’t hide the fact it is not great playing in empty stadiums.

“It is better than not playing at all, but only marginally, I think, to be honest. We haven’t had too many games when we’ve had crowds, so they can’t come quick enough.

“We understand it is all about making sure people stay healthy and safe. We get that. But when it comes to playing a game, there is no substitute to playing in front of supporters.”

Cardiff, meanwhile, will be without Wales international back-row forward James Botham for the Quins encounter.

Botham, who is the grandson of England cricket great Sir Ian Botham, was carried off during last Saturday’s United Rugby Championship game against Edinburgh following a head-on-head collision with an opposition player.

