Liam Coyle missing for Accrington as they take on Sunderland By Press Association January 13, 2022, 3:57 pm Midfielder Tommy Leigh is 'touch and go' for Accrington's game with Sunderland (Martin Rickett/PA)

Accrington will be without Liam Coyle for their clash with Sunderland. Coyle was shown a straight red card for a high challenge when Accrington played MK Dons last weekend. Stanley boss John Coleman revealed that midfielder Tommy Leigh is "touch and go" while David Morgan is "slowly getting back to fitness". New addition Rosaire Longelo could also feature after the midfielder signed a permanent deal from Newcastle. Sunderland will be without Carl Winchester for the trip to Lancashire. Winchester was sent off after receiving a straight red card against Lincoln in midweek. Manager Lee Johnson also hinted that some players could return after Covid swept through the Sunderland camp. The Black Cats are still without the sidelined Nathan Broadhead, Aiden McGeady and Luke O'Nien.