Millwall monitoring Jed Wallace ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Millwall are assessing the fitness of Jed Wallace for their home Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Wallace has not played since the 2-1 defeat at Peterborough on December 11 because of a thigh injury but he has resumed training and is pushing for a first-team return.

Defender Daniel Ballard (knee) and midfielder Ryan Leonard (ankle) are also being monitored.

Defender Murray Wallace is due to return after missing the 2-1 FA Cup defeat by Crystal Palace last Saturday because his partner was due to give birth.

Canada defender Richie Laryea could make his Forest debut after joining from MLS side Toronto FC.

Striker Lewis Grabban is pushing hard for a start after stepping off the bench to score the only goal against Arsenal in last Sunday’s FA Cup triumph.

Max Lowe (groin), Joe Lolley (knee), Loic Mbe Soh (thigh), Alex Mighten (knee), Rodrigo Ely (muscle) and Mohamed Drager (ankle) have been suffering from injury.

Boss Steve Cooper will be hoping some of them pass fitness tests in order to provide more options.