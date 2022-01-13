Enock Mwepu out of Brighton’s game with Crystal Palace

An error occurred. Please try again.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu will miss Friday’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace due to a hamstring injury suffered in last weekend’s FA Cup win at West Brom.

Centre-back Adam Webster is fit to return after sitting out at The Hawthorns as a precaution, while Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo could make his top-flight debut having been recalled from a loan spell at Belgian club Beerschot.

Captain Lewis Dunk (knee), Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma (international duty) and back-up goalkeeper Jason Steele (back) remain absent for Albion.

Crystal Palace will be without five experienced players with defender James Tomkins the latest to join the treatment table.

Tomkins is unavailable for a “couple of weeks” due to an unspecified injury according to boss Patrick Vieira, who was already missing James McArthur with a hamstring issue and the trio of Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their African Cup of Nations commitments.

First-choice goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who dislocated a finger last month, sat out last weekend’s 2-1 win at Millwall in the FA Cup but is expected to return.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Lamptey, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Webster, Cucurella, Roberts, Turns, Offiah, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Moder, Lallana, Leonard, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Benteke, Edouard, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze, Mateta, Rak-Sakyi, Matthews, Wells-Morrison, Banks.