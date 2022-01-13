Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian’s Paul McGinn handed two-match ban over referee comments

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 4:33 pm
Hibernian’s Paul McGinn was angered by referee John Beaton (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian's Paul McGinn was angered by referee John Beaton (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hibernian defender Paul McGinn has received a two-match ban for branding referee John Beaton “inept” following last month’s Premier Sports Cup final.

McGinn landed himself in trouble after hitting out at the official’s decision to allow Celtic’s second goal to stand as they beat Hibs 2-1 at Hampden on December 19.

He criticised Beaton for penalising Paul Hanlon for his part in an aerial challenge on Liel Abada, and also felt he was wrong to allow Tom Rogic to take the subsequent free-kick quickly as Hibs paused for a substitution.

“He has no control over the situation,” said McGinn after the game at Hampden.

“It’s not a foul and then the fourth official is holding the board. I think Jamie Murphy could stand over the ball, as you do, but he steps away from it, to assume ‘sub’.

“(Beaton) just lets it happen and the goal goes in. I don’t know if you see me running to him straight away and get myself booked. But it’s just inept.

“Even 90 seconds later, Celtic are going to make a sub and (Anthony) Ralston takes a quick throw-in, and he whistles it back for the sub to happen.

“I ran to him and just said ‘What’s going on? There is no way we would have got that the other way. No way’. That’s why I got booked.”

McGinn’s outburst resulted in a notice of complaint from the Scottish Football Association. At a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, the defender was deemed by an independent panel to have “indicated bias or incompetence” on the part of Beaton.

McGinn will now miss Hibs’ next two games, away to Celtic in the cinch Premiership on Monday and at home to Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup next Thursday.

