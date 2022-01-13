Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran Agard could make his Doncaster debut against Wigan

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 4:47 pm
Kieran Agard, right, has joined Doncaster after six months with Plymouth (Steven Paston/PA)
Kieran Agard could make his Doncaster debut on Saturday when Wigan visit the Keepmoat Stadium.

The 32-year-old forward joined the Sky Bet League One basement boys this week, having concluded a six-month deal with Plymouth.

Tiago Cukur has left the club, returning to Watford after they took the option to bring the teenager’s loan at Rovers to an end.

Boss Gary McSheffrey has numerous players unavailable as they recover from injury, with Dan Gardner, Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie all on that list.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson looks set to have the same group to select from as he did for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round victory over Blackburn.

Latics appeared to come through unscathed as they beat Rovers 3-2 at the DW Stadium.

Jordan Cousins, Scott Smith and Charlie Wyke continue with their recoveries.

Wigan are fourth and on an unbeaten run in the league of seven games, five of which have been wins.

