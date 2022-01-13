Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Nlundulu doubtful for Cheltenham’s clash with Charlton

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 4:51 pm
Aaron Ramsey (right) joined Cheltenham on loan from Aston Villa (Richard Sellers/PA)
Aaron Ramsey (right) joined Cheltenham on loan from Aston Villa (Richard Sellers/PA)

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff has no new injury concerns as his side prepare to face Charlton.

New loan signing Dan Nlundulu could be a doubt after Duff revealed that the forward had a sore knee earlier in the week.

The Robins may freshen things up with some of their new January signings, including Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa.

Defenders Ben Williams and Reece Hutchinson are also in contention to feature having recently signed with the club.

Charlton are still without Jayden Stockley who has been out with a hip injury.

Mason Burstow could push for a start for Johnnie Jackson’s side after the 18-year-old came off the bench to score against Crewe in midweek.

Striker Conor Washington is also back available after returning from a knock and started at the Mornflake Stadium.

Craig MacGillivray may be back in the Addicks side after he missed the Crewe game to travel back home and be with his wife who went into labour.

