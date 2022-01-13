Kane Hemmings set for Tranmere debut against Rochdale

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tranmere are set to hand a debut to Kane Hemmings when they entertain Rochdale.

Rovers snapped up the striker from Burton for an undisclosed fee on a contract until the summer of 2024.

They will check on the fitness of Elliott Nevitt, who suffered a calf injury against Salford.

Callum McManaman and Nat Knight-Percival have recovered from Covid-19 and Kieron Morris should also be available.

Rochdale have sold Aaron Morley and Jake Beesley since their last outing in December.

Morley moved to Bolton for an undisclosed fee and Beesley has joined Blackpool.

George Broadbent has extended his loan spell from Sheffield United and will be available.

Fellow midfielder Jimmy Keohane is battling back from a broken foot sustained against Stevenage in November.