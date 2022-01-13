Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Rooney set to make changes when Derby face Sheffield United

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 5:21 pm
Wayne Rooney has options for his side’s clash with Sheffield United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wayne Rooney has options for his side's clash with Sheffield United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Colin Kazim-Richards could return to the bench as Derby prepare to resume their Championship survival mission against Sheffield United.

Kazim-Richards scored in three games as a substitute before being upgraded to the starting line-up for last week’s FA Cup defeat at Coventry.

Boss Wayne Rooney is set to reshuffle his line-up with Graeme Shinnie pushing to start after being named on the bench last week following coronavirus.

Nathan Byrne is expected to return after missing the Coventry loss with a hip injury, but Lee Buchanan (knee) and Krystian Bielik (ACL) are still out.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will miss the game after testing positive for coronavirus but his personnel options have increased.

Oli McBurnie is set to return after struggling to shrug off the effects of coronavirus, while Ben Davies is also back after an absence due to personal reasons.

John Egan, Enda Stevens and Jack Robinson have all returned to training this week and are expected to be in contention.

Morgan Gibbs-White has returned to his parent club Wolves due to a knee injury, while John Fleck and George Baldock are still sidelined.

