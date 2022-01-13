Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Hamilton faces two-month wait to discover outcome of Abu Dhabi GP inquiry

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 5:55 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 5:57 pm
The result of the FIA’s findings will not be made public until March 18 (Tim Goode/PA)
Lewis Hamilton faces a two-month wait to discover the outcome of the FIA’s inquiry into the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which denied him a record eighth world title.

Formula One’s sporting federation revealed on Thursday – nearly five weeks after Max Verstappen was controversially crowned champion – that their decision will not be announced until March 18. The season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix takes place just two days later.

Hamilton, who turned 37 last week, is disillusioned with Formula One following FIA race director Michael Masi’s handling of a safety car restart in the concluding moments of the grand prix.

Verstappen was able to take advantage of fresh tyres to pass Hamilton on the final lap.

It has even been suggested that Hamilton’s future could hinge on the FIA’s findings. The Mercedes driver has not spoken publicly since he lost out to Verstappen on December 12.

The FIA launched its inquiry into the controversy early this week and Hamilton – along with his fellow drivers – has been invited to speak to the sport’s governing body about the use of the safety car.

In a statement, the FIA’s first on the topic since announcing an investigation will be launched three days after the Abu Dhabi GP, said “the outcome of the detailed analysis will be presented to the F1 Commission in February.”

It added that the “final decisions will be announced at the World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain on March 18”, three months and six days after the chequered flag fell on the 2021 campaign.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who was elected to replace the outgoing Jean Todt last month, has set resolving the Abu Dhabi GP farce as priority number one. It is unclear whether Australian Masi will retain his position as race director.

Highly-respected F1 pundit Martin Brundle, who took part in 158 races, told Sky Sports: “Michael clearly has one life left and I don’t know whether that is tenable all-round.

“But changing Michael Masi will not fix the problem. This is way too big a job for one person to handle a 23-race season that is only going to grow.

“So, if Masi stays he needs a lot of support around him – I suspect that is what they are looking at – and who would actually want to step into his shoes right now?”

Testing for the new season begins in Barcelona on February 23.

