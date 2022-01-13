Sonny Bill joins Fury camp and Digne signs for Villa: Thursday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 13.

Football

Newcastle welcomed another new face.

Chris Wood gets down to business at #NUFC! 👊 ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jZchSfmgja — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 13, 2022

Lucas Digne arrived at Aston Villa.

So happy to be here thank you for the amazing welcome 😜 let’s go @AVFCOfficial 💙💜🦁 pic.twitter.com/7vS365pUlE — Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) January 13, 2022

Karim Benzema was the El Clasico MVP.

Boxing

Sonny Bill was ready to join Tyson Fury’s camp.

When you get a chance to learn from the best, you don’t ask questions, you just book your flight! See you soon legends 🥊🥊 @Tyson_Fury @joeboxerparker @AndyLeeBoxing pic.twitter.com/RolSX0N8hl — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) January 13, 2022

Lennox Lewis was wrestling with a heavyweight conundrum.

Cricket

The misfortune continued for Zak Crawley.

Not a great series on the nuts front 🤣 https://t.co/gCrdpaDLGV — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 13, 2022

Stuart Broad and Steve Smith geared up for the final Ashes Test of the series.

All smiles ahead of the last Ashes Test match here in Hobart pic.twitter.com/en5yoXnB0F — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 13, 2022

A cheeky Downing Street throwback from Kevin Pietersen.

David Warner was also going back in time.

Darts

Wayne Mardle had a laugh.