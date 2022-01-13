Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midfielder Ed Upson in line for full Stevenage debut against Sutton

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 6:35 pm
Ed Upson, pictured, will hope to force a start for Stevenage (David Davies/PA)
Ed Upson, pictured, will hope to force a start for Stevenage (David Davies/PA)

Ed Upson could make his full Stevenage debut in Saturday’s League Two clash with Sutton.

The 32-year-old midfielder came off the bench in last weekend’s 3-1 league win over Walsall, having made the switch from Newport.

And now Upson will be pushing to start when Sutton pitch up at the Lamex Stadium.

Michael Bostwick impressed against Walsall in his first game back for his second spell at the club, and will be aiming to retain his place in midfield however.

Sutton will be itching to get back into action after their trip to Oldham was postponed late on last weekend due to a waterlogged pitch.

Sutton’s last match was the 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Colchester on January 4, leaving boss Matt Gray having to work hard to keep his players sharp.

Striker Omar Bugiel could return to the starting forward line having taken a seat on the bench for the Colchester victory.

Midfielder Alistair Smith will be hoping for his fifth start in succession.

