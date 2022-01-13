Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FPL tips: Transfer Score says Brighton rock ahead of gameweek 22

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 6:55 pm
Neal Maupay’s recent form makes him one of several tempting FPL picks from Brighton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Brighton might not appear the most exciting team from an FPL manager’s point of view, but ahead of gameweek 22 their squad may contain a few gems.

The PA news agency’s Transfer Score metric combines form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) into one figure.

The result is a rough guide which hints at those players who could make useful FPL additions over the coming gameweeks.

Neal a steal

A graphic showing potential FPL transfers ahead of gameweek 22 of the season

Brighton’s Neal Maupay scores a total of 60 in our Transfer Score after a five-game period which saw him bag three goals and an assist.

The forward ranks 12th for Creativity and 18th for Threat among strikers, while at £6.5m and 6.8 per cent ownership he is affordable and potentially under-selected.

With seven goals and an assist to his name this term, Maupay has rewarded his fantasy backers with 30 points in his five most recent league appearances.

And with games against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Leicester and Watford next up, FPL managers with Brighton players have reasons to be hopeful.

Brighton’s rocks

A graphic showing potential FPL transfers ahead of gameweek 22 of the season

Two Brighton defenders feature in our Transfer Score top three, with Marc Cucurella and Dan Burn both scoring 77.

They earn their scores in different ways – Cucurella for example managed to bag all three bonus points in both GW19 and GW20 thanks to an assist and a clean sheet.

Burn meanwhile scored against Everton in GW21 for an eight-point haul, and rates well for both price (£4.4m) and ownership (0.2 per cent).

To add both players would cost less than £10m of a manager’s budget at present, while upcoming games against the likes of Palace and Watford hold the potential for clean sheets.

Mac attack

A graphic showing potential FPL transfers ahead of gameweek 22 of the season

In midfield, Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister scores very well on our Transfer Score with 80.

The 23-year-old scores rates highly for ownership, with a backing of less than one per cent ahead of GW22 hinting at a cracking differential potential, while his £5.3m price tag doesn’t hurt either.

His form score meanwhile is boosted by a brace in GW21 against Everton which returned 15 FPL points for the few that backed him.

Furthermore, after being in and out of the team Mac Allister is on a run of three consecutive starts – in those games the Seagulls have picked up seven points including a draw against Chelsea.

Will you back Brighton as the second half of the season arrives?

