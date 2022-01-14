Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County sign Kayne Ramsey on loan from Southampton

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 9:43 am
Southampton’s Kayne Ramsay joins Ross County on loan (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ross County have signed defender Kayne Ramsay on loan from Southampton for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old began his career at Chelsea and spent seven years at Stamford Bridge before joining Saints’ academy in 2017.

Ramsay made his Southampton debut against Manchester City where at 18 years and 81 days old he was the youngest starting player in the Premier League during the 2018-19 season and he has since had loan spells at Shrewsbury and Crewe.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “We are really excited to have Kayne joining Ross County and really look forward to seeing what he can bring to the group.

“He has been a part of two of the top academies in England, both Chelsea and Southampton, Kayne has also shown a willingness to develop with his loan moves, and will bring those experiences to the Highlands.

“We look forward to him taking on the challenge here in the Scottish Premiership with us.

“I would like to give my thanks to the staff at Southampton for all their assistance in helping us bring Kayne to Ross County.”

The move is subject to international clearance.

