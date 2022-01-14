Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Loanee Kayne Ramsay leaves Crewe ahead of Shrewsbury showdown

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 9:55 am
Kayne Ramsay played 19 times for Crewe on loan from Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)
Kayne Ramsay played 19 times for Crewe on loan from Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

Crewe will again be without Kayne Ramsay for the visit of Shrewsbury following the end of his loan spell.

Ramsay was recalled by Southampton in the build-up to the midweek win over Charlton and has been sent to Ross County.

Boss David Artell hopes some of his injured players can start returning, with Scott Kashket overcoming an ankle issue and illness while Callum McFadzean is on the mend from a toe problem.

Nathan Woodthorpe (ankle), Rio Adebisi and Ben Knight (foot) are out while Alex have a couple of unnamed players self-isolating.

Shrewsbury are in good fettle after their FA Cup outing at Liverpool last week.

The Shrews came through their Anfield encounter without picking up any new injuries and assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham says all of the players are fresh.

They hope to add a loan signing to their squad but it remains to be seen whether the player in question will arrive before the trip to Gresty Road.

Loanees Sam Cosgrove and Khanya Leshabela remain part of the squad despite boss Steve Cotterill saying he will assess their futures having not featured regularly.

