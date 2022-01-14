Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greg Taylor relishing the ‘business end’ of Celtic’s season

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 9:57 am
Celtic defender Greg Taylor is ready to resume action (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Greg Taylor has revealed his hunger for action as Celtic move into the “business end” of the season.

The 24-year-old left-back missed almost two months of the campaign after shoulder surgery but recovered to get back into Ange Postecoglou’s side ahead of the Premier Sport Cup final win over Hibernian at Hampden Park last month.

After training with his Hoops team-mates during the rescheduled winter break, Taylor was looking forward to resuming the season with the visit of Hibs in the cinch Premiership on Monday night before a trip to Alloa in the Scottish Cup the following Saturday.

The Scotland international said: “There are no more breaks now.

“This is the business end you could say, the next four or five months is where you get handed the silverware – apart from the one we just won.

“This is now the business end and we need to do our talking on the pitch. We all want to make an impact. No one wants to miss any games.

“Everyone wants to play their part and hopefully contribute to success. We will all be trying to do that.

“It has been a mini pre-season so it was good to get some serious work done. We don’t really get the chance to get proper training through the season as we have that many games so we had time to do that.

“It was pretty good that I managed to make it back before the cup final and it was a long period I was out.

“It is a good chance to build on my fitness and build on the game I got before the break. I am feeling good and ready to attack the next few months.”

Taylor believes it is a “massive bonus” that fans will be able to return to matches in their thousands after Covid-19 attendance restrictions were lifted by the Scottish government earlier in the week.

The former Kilmarnock player said: “I think it was the logical decision.

“We need our fans and to have 60,000 there on Monday night is only going to benefit us.”

Taylor has been impressed by Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda who were all signed from the J-League to bolster Postecoglou’s squad.

He said: “They have all settled in really well and are good additions to the squad and hopefully they can help us improve.

“They all have a fantastic work ethic but that is something that all of our signings this year have had.

“But that work ethic and quality is only going to improve us.”

