Striker Admiral Muskwe continues to be absent for Luton

Luton will continue to be without forward Admiral Muskwe for their Championship clash against Bournemouth.

Muskwe, who has played 14 times for the Hatters this season, is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Zimbabwe.

Luton boss Nathan Jones will also be unable to call on Harry Cornick, who is out with a calf injury.

Jones’ side will be playing their first match in the Championship since a 1-1 home draw with Fulham on December 11.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker will assess new signings James Hill and Ethan Laird.

Hill, who arrived on a permanent deal from Fleetwood, and Laird, who has joined on loan from Manchester United, are working their way back to full fitness.

Adam Smith (knee) is out, and Junior Stanislas (hamstring) will not feature either. Jordan Zemura is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Zimbabwe.

Parker is set to restore a number of first-team players after making 10 changes for his side’s FA Cup win at Yeovil last weekend.