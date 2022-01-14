Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Michael Smith sets sights on Europe after signing new Hearts deal

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 11:39 am
Michael Smith signs new Hearts deal and targets Europe (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Michael Smith signs new Hearts deal and targets Europe (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Michael Smith has targeted a European spot for Hearts after signing a one-year contract extension which keeps him at Tynecastle until the summer of 2023.

The 33-year-old Northern Ireland defender, who joined the Gorgie club from Peterborough United in 2017, has become the fourth player to commit his future to the Tynecastle club following new deals for Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley.

As the cinch Premiership gets set to resume after the winter break, Robbie Neilson’s side are in third place, nine points behind Celtic and 15 behind leaders Rangers.

Smith believes the Edinburgh club are “building something special” and he told HeartsTV that European football next season is on his agenda.

He said: “We are building something special here and I want to be part of it and see where we go.

“We spoke in the summer before the season started and we were just newly-promoted but we are a massive club and we should be in Europe and that is still the goal.

“So hopefully we can stay in third place or even kick on and push for the top two.

“I would love to get the club into Europe and challenge for top three every year, back to where the club should be.

“We have had a few up and down years and it would be great to get some stability back and under the gaffer and Joe (Savage, sporting director) and the coaches we are starting to build that and hopefully I can be a part of it.

“It is definitely the best squad I have been involved in. We have brought in good quality and not just numbers.

“Since I came up I have probably played my best football, it has got me into the international squad. I have really enjoyed my time here and I am settled with my family. So it was easy to say yes (to new contract).

“It was done really quickly and we are delighted to get it over the line.”

Speaking to the official Hearts website, Neilson also spoke of the goal of European football.

He said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve got Michael tied down for another season.

“He’s a top player, an international-standard defender and his versatility makes him a tremendous asset for us.

“I know he’ll help drive us on to our goal of challenging at the top end of the league and for European football.”

Savage said: “Michael’s one of the longest-serving players in the squad for a reason; he’s a really talented and versatile player and a model professional.

“Those are the types of guys you want in your team and it made absolute sense for all parties to extend his contract by another year.

“The fans have really taken to him over the past five years and for any young player coming through our youth system, Michael is someone they should look up to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal