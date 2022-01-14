Colchester pair to undergo late fitness tests ahead of Barrow clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins will check on Freddie Sears and Armando Dobra ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Barrow.

The pair missed Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Forest Green through illness and will be assessed.

Wimbledon striker Corie Andrews made his debut in that game after completing a loan move, while defender Tom Dallison was an unused substitute following his switch from Crawley.

Mullins’ Covid-hit team have lost their last four games in all competitions and are without a win in six.

Barrow will be without midfielder Tom Beadling through suspension after last Saturday’s eventful FA Cup third-round defeat at Sky Bet Championship Barnsley.

Beadling was sent off before half-time during the 5-4 extra-time defeat at Oakwell for a challenge on Romal Palmer and must sit out as a result.

Sunderland loanee Will Harris could be handed a debut after missing out against the Tykes due to a positive Covid test, and Jacob Wakeling will hope for a place in the matchday squad following his arrival on loan from Leicester.

Midfielder Robbie Gotts has a chance of returning after a groin problem, but Joe Grayson and Josh Gordon are long-term absentees and Offrande Zanzala has joined Exeter on loan.