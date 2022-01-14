Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Alessandra and Zach Clough return as Carlisle boast almost fully fit squad

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 1:03 pm
Carlisle’s Lewis Alessandra, right, is on the comeback trail (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Carlisle’s Lewis Alessandra, right, is on the comeback trail (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Carlisle duo Lewis Alessandra and Zach Clough could be involved in the Sky Bet League Two clash with Crawley.

Both players took part in a practice game on Tuesday to continue their comeback from injury and while not ready to start, they could feature on the bench.

“I’m fortunate we’ve got almost a fully fit squad now, the numbers are big,” boss Keith Millen said.

Brandon Comley has been training with Carlisle but it was decided not to offer the midfielder a contract.

Caleb Watts comes into contention for Crawley after joining on loan from Southampton earlier in the week.

Reece Grego-Cox and Jordan Tunnicliffe are close to making their comebacks after spells on the sidelines.

Ludwig Francillette and Will Ferry have definitely been ruled out of the trip to Cumbria because of injury.

“If the team keeps winning then the team picks itself the majority of the time,” said boss John Yems after seeing Crawley post three consecutive victories.

