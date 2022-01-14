Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Todd Cantwell returns to Norwich side for visit of Everton

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 1:13 pm
Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell has been linked with a move away during the January transfer window (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich will have midfielder Todd Cantwell available for the Premier League match against Everton.

Cantwell, who has been linked with a move away during the January transfer window, missed the midweek defeat at West Ham through illness but has resumed training.

American forward Josh Sargent is also expected back in the squad after not featuring at the London Stadium as his partner gave birth. Mathias Normann (pelvis), Billy Gilmour (ankle), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) all continue their recovery.

Anwar El Ghazi could make his Everton debut following his loan move from Aston Villa on Thursday.

Fellow January signings Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko are set to appear in a Premier League matchday squad for the first time.

Tom Davies is recovering from hamstring surgery while Alex Iwobi is away on international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Placheta, Rashica, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Idah, Gunn, Byram, Kabak, Giannoulis, Dowell, Cantwell, Sorensen, Gibbs, Tzolis, Rowe, Sargent.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Patterson, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Townsend, Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Rondon, Gordon, El Ghazi, Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Delph, Tosun, Dobbin, Onyango, Simms.

