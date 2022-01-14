Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chris Eubank Jr-Liam Williams fight rescheduled for February 5

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 1:45 pm
Chris Eubank Jr, left, will be looking to enhance his world title ambitions (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Chris Eubank Jr, left, will be looking to enhance his world title ambitions (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Chris Eubank Jr’s eagerly-awaited middleweight showdown against Liam Williams has been rearranged for February 5 at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena.

A shoulder injury to Williams scuppered an initial December 11 bout while the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to suspend all events within its jurisdiction this month meant a rescheduled January 29 date fell through.

There were fears Williams may have had to surrender home advantage as fans in Wales are currently prohibited from attending sporting events although various Covid-19 curbs are being withdrawn over the next few weeks.

With spectators allowed back into sporting venues from next Friday, a grudge fight between two fighters seeking to enhance their claims for another shot at a world title has been given the go-ahead to proceed on the first weekend of February.

Eubank (31-2, 23KOs) has won his last five since being outpointed by then WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves in February 2018 while Williams (23-3-1, 18KOs) has been out of action since losing to WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade last April.

Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a winner of multiple world titles in three different weight classes, will make her UK debut as the chief support.

Shields (11-0, 2KOs) will defend her WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight crowns against unbeaten Ema Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KOs) ahead of an anticipated meeting against WBO titlist Savannah Marshall later this year.

Caroline Dubois, who competed at Tokyo 2020 and is the sister of heavyweight boxer Daniel, will make her professional debut on the undercard.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]