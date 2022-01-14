Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nesta Guinness-Walker suspended as AFC Wimbledon take on Morecambe

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 2:09 pm
Nesta Guinness-Walker was dismissed in midweek (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nesta Guinness-Walker was dismissed in midweek (Mike Egerton/PA)

AFC Wimbledon will be without defender Nesta Guinness-Walker for Saturday’s visit of Morecambe.

Guinness-Walker is suspended after the left-back saw red in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to bitter rivals MK Dons, with Henry Lawrence expected to start in his place.

Midfielder Anthony Hartigan is also due to miss out after having hospital tests on stomach pains, though no firm diagnosis has yet been made.

On-loan Fulham striker Terry Ablade has a minor ankle problem but is expected to make the matchday squad.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson is set to return to the dugout after missing last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Tottenham due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Robinson is expected to revert the his usual 4-3-3 formation after the Shrimps lined up with five at the back against Premier League opposition.

Burnley loanee Jacob Bedeau will hope to keep his place in a reshaped defence after playing 65 minutes on his debut against Spurs.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson, signed on loan from Dundee United, also made his Morecambe debut last weekend.

