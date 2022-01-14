Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne available for Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 2:41 pm
Philippe Coutinho could be given his Aston Villa debut by former team-mate Steven Gerrard (Nick Potts/PA)
Aston Villa new signings Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne are in contention to face Manchester United.

Barcelona loanee Coutinho is likely to be on Villa’s bench due to a lack of match fitness while Digne, who has signed from Everton, could replace Matt Targett at left-back.

John McGinn is banned, Marvelous Nakamba and Leon Bailey are injured, Jaden Philogene-Bidace is rested and Trezeguet is on international duty with Egypt.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho are expected to return for United at Villa Park.

The trio missed Monday’s FA Cup third-round win against the same opposition through injury issues. Phil Jones and Dean Henderson are also set to be available having been absent for the 1-0 victory.

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are suspended for the Villa rematch, while Paul Pogba (thigh) remains sidelined. Eric Bailly and Hannibal Mejbri are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Hause, Targett, Digne, Luiz, Sanson, Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, Young, Traore, Buendia, Coutinho, Archer, Ings, Watkins.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Jones, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, Van De Beek, Fred, Fernandes, Mata, Lingard, Elanga, Sancho, Diallo, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani, Ronaldo

