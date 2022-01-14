Tomas Soucek hoping for West Ham return against Leeds

An error occurred. Please try again.

West Ham hope to have Tomas Soucek back for the visit of Leeds.

Czech midfielder Soucek missed the midweek win over Norwich after a positive Covid-19 test.

Defender Kurt Zouma is back in training quicker than expected after a hamstring injury and will be assessed.

Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk are hoping to return to contention as Leeds’ injury crisis shows some signs of easing.

Bamford has been sidelined with ankle and hip injuries, while Rodrigo (heel) and Struijk (foot) have been out since the end of November.

Eight other first-team players, including Kalvin Phillips and skipper Liam Cooper (both hamstring), are definitely out, with Diego Llorente and Tyler Roberts both suspended. The latter is also nursing a calf strain.

Provisional West Ham squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Diop, Baptiste, Johnson, Masuaku, Fornals, Yarmolenko.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Hjelde, Dallas, Firpo, Struijk, Klich, Forshaw, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo, Bamford, Summerville, Bate, Klaesson, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore.