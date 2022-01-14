Neil Taylor signs deal to stay at Middlesbrough for remainder of season

Wales international Neil Taylor has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Middlesbrough until the end of the season, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 32-year-old former Swansea and Aston Villa full-back joined the club in November on a short-term deal and had made two senior appearances since in wins over Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

Boss Chris Wilder told Boro’s official website: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to do this. Tayls is a great lad, and he has been outstanding.

“I knew what Neil was about, known what his career was all about, his personality was all about. To come into the game against Bournemouth having not played any football or senior football and play in the manner that he did and take that on.

“Neil Taylor has been outstanding off the pitch as well as on it. When (Marc) Bola was playing, Neil was there backing it up, encouraging in the changing room, a proper team player, waiting for his opportunity.”