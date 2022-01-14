Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neil Taylor signs deal to stay at Middlesbrough for remainder of season

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 3:01 pm
Former Aston Villa full-back Neil Taylor has signed a contract extension at Middlesbrough (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales international Neil Taylor has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Middlesbrough until the end of the season, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 32-year-old former Swansea and Aston Villa full-back joined the club in November on a short-term deal and had made two senior appearances since in wins over Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

Boss Chris Wilder told Boro’s official website: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to do this. Tayls is a great lad, and he has been outstanding.

“I knew what Neil was about, known what his career was all about, his personality was all about. To come into the game against Bournemouth having not played any football or senior football and play in the manner that he did and take that on.

“Neil Taylor has been outstanding off the pitch as well as on it. When (Marc) Bola was playing, Neil was there backing it up, encouraging in the changing room, a proper team player, waiting for his opportunity.”

