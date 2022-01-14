Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fulham absences continue for Bristol City clash

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 3:33 pm
Fulham manager Marco Silva will be without an unspecified number of players for his side's Championship match against Bristol City
Fulham manager Marco Silva will be without an unspecified number of players for his side’s Championship match against Bristol City (Simon Galloway/PA)

Fulham manager Marco Silva will be without an unspecified number of players for his side’s Championship match against Bristol City on Saturday.

Silva said he would have one more out than against Reading on Tuesday, but said the missing players were not injured. The club has had a number of players previously out due to coronavirus.

The Cottagers will continue to be without Jean Michael Seri, who is on international duty with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivan Cavaleiro is also expected to miss out again through injury.

Tyreeq Bakinson could return for Bristol City for the second meeting between the two sides in a week, following Fulham’s extra-time FA Cup third-round win on Saturday.

Bakinson suffered from Covid, manager Nigel Pearson announced last week, but has taken part in training and could be in contention for the weekend.

George Tanner will remained sidelined after being ruled out for two months, with Joe Williams (hamstring) also out.

Pearson could choose to select largely the same squad after they held Fulham to a 0-0 draw in 90 minutes before conceding in the additional period.

