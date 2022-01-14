Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tottenham to check on Covid case ahead of north London derby

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 4:23 pm
Eric Dier is injured and will miss Sunday’s match with Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)
Eric Dier is injured and will miss Sunday's match with Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham are checking on one case of Covid ahead of the north London derby with Arsenal.

The potential absence will add to a lengthy injury list which sees Eric Dier (calf), Son Heung-min (muscle), Sergio Reguilon and Cristian Romero (both hamstring) ruled out.

Boss Antonio Conte has asked Steven Bergwijn whether he is fit enough to be on the bench after a recent calf problem while it remains to be seen whether Tanguy Ndombele will be included in the squad after being left out in midweek for disciplinary reasons.

Arsenal have a host of issues which threatened to see the game postponed.

Granit Xhaka is banned after his red card at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final while Cedric Soares was replaced early on at Anfield as Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) both missed the game.

Martin Odegaard tested positive for Covid earlier in the week while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are all with their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Rodon, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Kane, Bergwijn, Scarlett.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Lokonga, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah.

