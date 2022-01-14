Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judd Trump feeds off ‘incredible atmosphere’ to book Masters semi-final spot

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 5:43 pm
Judd Trump swept aside Kyren Wilson at the Masters (Adam Davy/PA)
Judd Trump paid tribute to the fans at Alexandra Palace after storming into the semi-finals of the Masters with a 6-1 win over Kyren Wilson.

Trump shouted “Come on, baby!” to the raucous 2,000-strong crowd after setting up a last-four clash with either Mark Selby or Barry Hawkins.

The 32-year-old is bidding for the second Masters title of his career after previously triumphing in 2019.

Trump said in his post-match interview: “There’s a different energy this year – we all appreciate everything more because of what is going on.

“It feels like everyone wants to let their hair down, go to venues and see sport live and experience it all again.

“Everyone is happy to be allowed out to do what they want to do, and the players are feeding off that. There have been some incredible games and incredible atmospheres, the players are enjoying being out there.”

2022 Cazoo Masters – Day Six – Alexandra Palace
The result proved slightly flattering to Trump, who established an early lead with breaks of 68 and 74 before Wilson hauled back the deficit to a single frame.

Wilson looked set to level but ran out of position on a break of 53 and it proved the crucial moment in the match, as Trump responded with 50 to re-establish his two-frame cushion, then produced a stirring 76 in the next to move two from victory.

A missed red to the middle by Wilson in next gave Trump the opportunity to establish a 5-1 lead, and he wrapped up his emphatic victory in the next.

