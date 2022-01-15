Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England’s batters fail to fire once again – day two of the final Ashes Test

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 12:41 pm
Mark Wood was the last man out in another poor England batting effort (Darren England via AAP/PA)
Mark Wood was the last man out in another poor England batting effort (Darren England via AAP/PA)

England ended day two of the final Ashes Test cursing another desperate batting display, rolled over for 188 to cede control of the match.

A total of 17 wickets fell as ball dominated in the floodlit clash at Hobart, but it was 10 English wickets through the middle that could prove decisive.

Australia reached the close 152 ahead, with Steve Smith in position to stretch the advantage on day three.

Quote of the day

When Stuart Broad aborted his run up as he approached the crease early in the day’s play, it was not immediately clear what had spooked him. Mercifully for England it was not another injury, but the sight of a mobile camera hurtling round the boundary edge behind the wicketkeeper’s back. Broad’s reaction was among the most unexpected utterances heard by a stump microphone and immediately went viral on social media.

Magic number

  • 147 in 50.1 overs (Brisbane)
  • 236 in 84.1 overs (Adelaide)
  • 185 in 65.1 overs (Melbourne)
  • 294 in 79.1 (Sydney)
  • 188 in 47.4 (Hobart)

The biggest problem affecting England has been their repeated inability to set the tone with bat in hand. In their five first-innings attempts in the series they have routinely failed to put Australia under pressure, meaning they typically spend the second half of games scrambling to save it.

Burns saves his whites but not his wicket

Handed a Test recall after two games on the sidelines, Rory Burns suffered yet another painful day at the office as he was run out for a duck from the non-striker’s end. There is little doubt that the call from Zak Crawley left him in trouble but former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who has not missed a single chance to put the boot in to the old enemy, insisted the left-hander should take a share of the blame too having failed to dive when his predicament became clear. Burns saved himself a laundry bill but may have cost himself another chance.

Robinson in the spotlight

Ollie Robinson has work to do on his fitness.
Ollie Robinson has work to do on his fitness (Jason O’Brien/PA)

There were some hard words from England bowling coach Jon Lewis after Ollie Robinson suffered a back spasm that restricted him to just eight overs on day one. He has impressed with his skills but concerns over his physical fitness have now been put in the public domain. The Sussex seamer was conspicuous by his absence in the morning session, demoted to number 11 in the batting order and surrendered new ball duties to Chris Woakes when he did return to the attack in Australia’s second innings. Robinson has the chance to be a major player for England in the years to come but this has been an unhappy episode that requires a response.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal