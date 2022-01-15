Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou looks to improve despite pleasing start to his Celtic career

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 12:57 pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is still looking for improvement (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is pleased with part one of his Celtic career but believes there is still plenty of scope on his side for improvement.

The former Australia manager took over the Hoops in the summer and has infused the Glasgow club with his high-tempo style of play which has for the most part of his short tenure thrilled the supporters.

The Premier Sports Cup was brought back to Parkhead with a 2-1 win over Hibernian in the Hampden Park final in December and Celtic went into the rescheduled winter break six points behind cinch Premiership leaders Rangers and with the Scottish Cup still up for grabs.

The title race is set to hot up when Celtic resume their league campaign with a home game against Hibs on Monday night and reflecting on the first half of the season, boss Postecoglou said: “The six months, if nothing else, has shown progress for us.

“Are we where we want to be? No. I certainly want us to be stronger than what we are at the moment.

“But from where we started and where we ended up there was progress but I want more.

“I want us to be better, stronger, and to be fair that would be my answer even if we weren’t flying.

“The idea is that we continually seek improvement in the way we play and the way we develop our players, our results, everything.

“But it has been an entertaining six months for everyone, there have been plenty of storylines and hopefully moving forward we continue our progress and the most important thing is we vindicate the support that I have had and the team has had in the first six months.

“A big part of my first six months is the supporters who have got right behind the team which is the most important thing for me.”

