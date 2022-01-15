Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dom Telford brace helps Newport to comfortable victory over Harrogate

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 2:35 pm
Dom Telford starred for Newport (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Dom Telford starred for Newport (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Newport returned to winning ways in style with a comfortable 4-0 win over Harrogate in the behind-closed-doors clash at Rodney Parade.

Defender Mickey Demetriou opened the scoring with a penalty in the eighth minute after Dom Telford had been upended by Harrogate captain Josh Falkingham.

And, after Nick Townsend had denied George Thomson with a flying save at the other end, Telford took the game away from the visitors with goals either side of half-time to take his tally to 19 in 20 games so far this season.

The first was a clever flick in the 43rd minute and the second an assured finish into the bottom corner in the 49th, with Finn Azaz claiming the assist on both occasions.

Courtney Baker-Richardson completed the rout after rounding goalkeeper Mark Oxley and firing into the empty net in the 55th minute.

Newport, who were without manager James Rowberry due to a positive Covid-19 test, therefore had plenty of time to savour their first league win since beating Port Vale on December 11.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal