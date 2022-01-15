Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Georgia Stanway at the double as Man City continue winning run

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 3:31 pm
Georgia Stanway scored for the fifth consecutive match to help Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Women’s Super League (Tim Markland/PA)
Georgia Stanway scored twice to help Manchester City maintain their momentum in the Women’s Super League with a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa.

The England international’s double took her tally for the season to seven as Gareth Taylor’s side made it five wins in a row in all competitions.

Stanway opened the scoring after five minutes when she received a pass from Ellen White and rifled in via a deflection.

It was 2-0 thanks to a superb team goal in the 40th minute. Lucy Bronze found White with a through-ball and the England forward again turned provider with a low cross that was converted by Vicky Losada.

The points were wrapped up with 16 minutes left when in-form Stanway tapped in at the back post.

After a difficult start to the campaign for the 23-year-old, including a sending-off against Manchester United, the attacker has now scored in five consecutive games to help City sit fifth in the table.

Manchester United moved up to third after they picked up where they left off before the winter break with a 5-0 thrashing of Birmingham.

Marc Skinner’s side were playing their first match since December 19, when they put five past Villa, and repeated the trick with a scintillating first-half display.

Captain Katie Zelem chipped United ahead after 12 minutes and a quick-fire double from Leah Galton made it 3-0.

There was still time for another before the break as Ella Toone’s effort hit the crossbar and rebounded in off goalkeeper Emily Ramsey for an unfortunate own-goal.

Alessia Russo wrapped up the scoring in the 71st minute when she headed home her fifth goal of the campaign to bring City back down to earth after last weekend’s shock victory over Arsenal.

United climbed above Tottenham, who host West Ham on Sunday, while Birmingham remained in 11th position, a point above the solitary relegation spot in the league.

