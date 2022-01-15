Kabongo Tshimanga bags double as Chesterfield cruise to 4-1 win at Barnet By Press Association January 15, 2022, 5:05 pm Chesterfield’s Kabongo Tshimanga has scored 20 league goals this season (Bradley Collyer/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kabongo Tshimanga’s double helped Chesterfield to a 4-1 win at Barnet that leaves them a point behind National League leaders Halifax. Tshimanga opened the scoring with a finish three minutes into the second half, having been teed up by Alex Whittle. Akwasi Asante doubled the advantage just prior to the hour mark, and Tshimanga then slotted in his second of the afternoon, and 20th league goal of the season, in the 70th minute. Jeff King made it 4-0 with an 90th-minute free-kick before Ben Richards-Everton registered a stoppage-time consolation for the hosts. While James Rowe’s second-placed Spireites cut the gap at the top, Dean Brennan’s Barnet remain 15th in the table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Romelu Lukaku on target as Chelsea cruise against non-league Chesterfield Gary Bowyer rejects notion Salford aided by no fans after win at Newport Mitch Brundle secures point for Barnet at the death Cambridge shock Newcastle as Kidderminster conquer Reading in FA Cup third round