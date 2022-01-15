Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kabongo Tshimanga bags double as Chesterfield cruise to 4-1 win at Barnet

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:05 pm
Chesterfield’s Kabongo Tshimanga has scored 20 league goals this season (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Chesterfield’s Kabongo Tshimanga has scored 20 league goals this season (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Kabongo Tshimanga’s double helped Chesterfield to a 4-1 win at Barnet that leaves them a point behind National League leaders Halifax.

Tshimanga opened the scoring with a finish three minutes into the second half, having been teed up by Alex Whittle.

Akwasi Asante doubled the advantage just prior to the hour mark, and Tshimanga then slotted in his second of the afternoon, and 20th league goal of the season, in the 70th minute.

Jeff King made it 4-0 with an 90th-minute free-kick before Ben Richards-Everton registered a stoppage-time consolation for the hosts.

While James Rowe’s second-placed Spireites cut the gap at the top, Dean Brennan’s Barnet remain 15th in the table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal