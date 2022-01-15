Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cambridge’s cup hero Joe Ironside snatches last-gasp win at Lincoln

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:07 pm
Joe Ironside (centre) was Cambridge’s matchwinner once again (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Joe Ironside (centre) was Cambridge’s matchwinner once again (Owen Humphreys/PA)

FA Cup hero Joe Ironside was Cambridge’s matchwinner once again as he headed home in stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 win at Lincoln.

A week on from firing the U’s to a stunning win at Newcastle, the striker was at it again at the LNER Stadium.

Adam May forced Lincoln goalkeeper Josh Griffiths into a fingertip save early on, before the Imps took control in the run up to half-time.

Their best chances fell to Chris Maguire and new loan signing Liam Cullen, who were both denied by brilliant saves from Cambridge keeper Dimitar Mitov.

Cambridge had the ball in the net just before the hour mark, only for Ironside’s effort to be ruled out for offside.

Cullen went close in the closing stages as his angled drive was tipped over by Mitov.

At the other end, a cutback to Ironside was just behind the striker, who could not adjust his body enough and ball looped wide.

But Ironside was not to be denied in added time. Following a free-kick down the left, Griffiths parried a header and the Cambridge number nine nodded the loose ball over the line.

