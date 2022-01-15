Cambridge’s cup hero Joe Ironside snatches last-gasp win at Lincoln

An error occurred. Please try again.

FA Cup hero Joe Ironside was Cambridge’s matchwinner once again as he headed home in stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 win at Lincoln.

A week on from firing the U’s to a stunning win at Newcastle, the striker was at it again at the LNER Stadium.

Adam May forced Lincoln goalkeeper Josh Griffiths into a fingertip save early on, before the Imps took control in the run up to half-time.

Their best chances fell to Chris Maguire and new loan signing Liam Cullen, who were both denied by brilliant saves from Cambridge keeper Dimitar Mitov.

Cambridge had the ball in the net just before the hour mark, only for Ironside’s effort to be ruled out for offside.

Cullen went close in the closing stages as his angled drive was tipped over by Mitov.

At the other end, a cutback to Ironside was just behind the striker, who could not adjust his body enough and ball looped wide.

But Ironside was not to be denied in added time. Following a free-kick down the left, Griffiths parried a header and the Cambridge number nine nodded the loose ball over the line.