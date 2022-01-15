Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rotherham knocked off top after last-gasp defeat to Fleetwood

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:15 pm
Anthony Pilkington scored a late, late winner (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Anthony Pilkington scored a late, late winner (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Anthony Pilkington scored deep in stoppage time as Rotherham slipped from the top of League One with a 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood.

The visitors were hoping to stay ahead of nearest challengers Sunderland at the top while Fleetwood are still looking over their shoulders at the relegation battle.

And substitute Pilkington pounced in the fifth of six added minutes to frustrate their visitors, who were leapfrogged by both the Black Cats and Wycombe as a result.

Fleetwood should have taken a second-minute lead through Callum Camps but Josh Vickers pulled off a good save when left exposed by his defence.

The Millers’ Will Grigg somehow put one close-range finish wide of the near post after good work from Chiedozie Ogbene, and moments later headed another chance against the bar.

Ogbene could also have given the table-toppers the lead but a good reaction save by keeper Alex Cairns denied him.

Fleetwood’s new signing Ellis Harrison nearly hit his second in two games for them with a header, but Vickers pushed the ball onto the bar and over.

Half-time substitute Joshua Kayode nearly made an immediate impact but he glanced Dan Barlaser’s corner narrowly wide.

The chances dried up after that but with time running out, Pilkington beat Vickers to debutant Toto Nsiala’s header and forced it in to spark wild celebrations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]