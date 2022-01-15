Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mitch Clark leaves it late as 10-man Accrington draw with Sunderland

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:17 pm
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman (Nigel French/PA)
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman (Nigel French/PA)

Mitch Clark’s late equaliser for 10-man Accrington prevented Sunderland going top of Sky Bet League One after a 1-1 draw at the Wham Stadium.

Aiden O’Brien scored within three minutes of coming on to send Sunderland ahead on 48 minutes before Stanley defender Ross Sykes saw red for two bookable offences in the 76th minute.

But then Matt Butcher raced forward in the 84th minute before finding defender Clark, who scored his first Stanley goal.

Both sides had one good chance each in the first half. In the sixth minute, Stanley keeper Toby Savin pulled off a stunning save to keep out a downward header from Ross Stewart.

Stanley’s best chance came in the 36th minute when a looping Colby Bishop header was tipped over the crossbar by Thorben Hoffmann.

Forward O’Brien came on in the second half and his first contribution was to open the scoring. His shot took a deflection and flew into the top of the net.

Sykes was sent off for the hosts and it looked over before Clark popped up to take Stanley’s run to five games unbeaten.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal