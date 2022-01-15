Mitch Clark leaves it late as 10-man Accrington draw with Sunderland

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mitch Clark’s late equaliser for 10-man Accrington prevented Sunderland going top of Sky Bet League One after a 1-1 draw at the Wham Stadium.

Aiden O’Brien scored within three minutes of coming on to send Sunderland ahead on 48 minutes before Stanley defender Ross Sykes saw red for two bookable offences in the 76th minute.

But then Matt Butcher raced forward in the 84th minute before finding defender Clark, who scored his first Stanley goal.

Both sides had one good chance each in the first half. In the sixth minute, Stanley keeper Toby Savin pulled off a stunning save to keep out a downward header from Ross Stewart.

Stanley’s best chance came in the 36th minute when a looping Colby Bishop header was tipped over the crossbar by Thorben Hoffmann.

Forward O’Brien came on in the second half and his first contribution was to open the scoring. His shot took a deflection and flew into the top of the net.

Sykes was sent off for the hosts and it looked over before Clark popped up to take Stanley’s run to five games unbeaten.