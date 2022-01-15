Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sheffield Wednesday score four as they win six-goal thriller against Plymouth

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:17 pm
Josh Windass wrapped up an emphatic Sheffield Wednesday win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Goals from Sylla Sow, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass saw Sheffield Wednesday beat Plymouth 4-2 in League One with Adam Randell and a Marvin Johnson own goal scoring for the visitors.

Jack Hunt had a good chance to give the hosts an early lead, hitting the side netting with a shot after finding himself free on the right side of the area.

Mendez-Laing and Lee Gregory both had efforts saved by Michael Cooper before Wednesday’s dominance paid off when a low cross found Sow (19), who beat Cooper with a first-time shot.

Gregory saw his shot strike the outside of a post before Mendez-Laing made it 2-0 when he cut inside and curled the ball inside Cooper’s left-hand post.

Plymouth found a way past Bailey Peacock-Farrell two minutes after the restart when Randell floated a free-kick over the defensive wall and beyond the diving keeper’s outstretched arm.

Hutchinson added a third goal with a header to make it 3-1.

Johnson’s 84th-minute own goal gave Plymouth hope but Windass sealed the win with a fine finish in the same minute.

