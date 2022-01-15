Jack Brydon heads injury-time equaliser for Edinburgh City at Kelty Hearts

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kelty Hearts remain seven points clear at the top of Scottish League Two despite blowing a two-goal lead late on to draw 2-2 at home to Edinburgh City.

Joe Cardle opened the scoring for Hearts after 27 minutes before doubling his tally 10 minutes into the second half.

Daniel Handling pulled a goal back for Edinburgh with 15 minutes remaining and Jack Brydon completed the comeback with a header in stoppage time.

Second-placed Forfar failed to capitalise after being held to a 2-2 draw at Annan.

Tommy Goss’ fourth-minute opener had Annan ahead but Forfar fought back, with goals from Andy Munro and Craig Slater turning the game on its head before half-time.

Aidan Smith’s 57th-minute header earned a share of the spoils for third-placed Annan, who remain two points behind Forfar in the table.

At the other end, bottom side Cowdenbeath picked up just their third league victory of the season by seeing off Stenhousemuir 2-0 at Ochilview Park.

Goals from Robbie Buchanan and Bobby Barr in the early stages of the second half were enough to secure a win which leaves Maurice Ross’ side nine points adrift of safety.

Kane Hester scored and missed a penalty in Elgin’s 1-1 draw with Albion Rovers.

Hester’s 25th-minute spot-kick, awarded after he was fouled in the box, was cancelled out by Albion Rovers midfielder Sean Fagan on the stroke of half-time.

Rovers had an unnamed triallist sent off moments after the break, before Hester missed from the spot midway through the second half after he was once again brought down in the area.

Elsewhere, Matt Yates’ stoppage-time penalty secured Stranraer a dramatic 3-3 draw against Stirling Albion.

Stirling were in front midway through the first half after Jack Leitch struck but Tommy Muir and Darryl Duffy goals put Stranraer ahead by the hour mark.

Stirling rallied, though, with Kieran Moore and Adam Cummins putting the visitors ahead only for Yates to have the final say.