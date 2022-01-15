Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Matt Crooks’ double snatches Middlesbrough a late win against Reading

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:21 pm Updated: January 15, 2022, 6:07 pm
Matt Crooks scored twice for Middlesbrough (Richard Sellers/PA)
A stoppage-time goal from Matt Crooks saw Middlesbrough come from behind to beat Reading 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Andy Carroll opened the scoring for the visitors after 67 minutes with a header before Crooks equalised in the 85th minute and headed home the winner late in the game.

The result sees Boro move into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places, while Reading still linger above the relegation zone.

The hosts came close in the 13th minute when Neil Taylor put a dangerous ball in from the left and found Crooks, who was unable to nod the ball far enough down and Reading cleared.

The Royals had a chance in the 22nd minute after a move down the right saw Junior Hoilett in plenty of space but the midfielder hit well wide of the target.

Jonny Howson came close to finding the opener after 25 minutes when his shot from outside the box took a big deflection to catch out goalkeeper Luke Southwood, but the shot flashed inches past the bottom-left corner.

They had another chance just four minutes later when Andraz Sporar’s effort was saved by Southwood before the ball deflected back off the defence and clipped a post, with the rebound quickly cleared.

Both sides had chances as the first half drew to a close as Hoilett forced Joe Lumley into a save at his near post before Boro won the ball back and broke down the left, but Aaron Connolly’s shot from the edge of the box flew just over the crossbar.

Middlesbrough pressed again when Isaiah Jones burst down the right flank and found Connolly in the six-yard box but his shot went wide, and the Brighton loanee tested Southwood again just before the break.

Reading’s Tom Dele-Bashiru had an early second-half chance after weaving through the home defence, forcing Lumley to make a low save to his right.

The visitors had more sights at goal when Danny Drinkwater’s shot was cleared, and Boro’s rearguard were called into action again to clear a low cross into the box.

Reading made the breakthrough in the 67th minute when Dele-Bashiru came down the left and crossed for Carroll to loop a header over Lumley and into the bottom corner.

Crooks came close to responding shortly afterwards but his long-range effort flew wide of the mark.

Middlesbrough’s persistence paid off in the 85th minute when Crooks levelled, heading into the top corner with Southwood unable to make the save.

And Crooks snatched a winner deep into stoppage time after Jones whipped the ball into the box and found the midfielder, who rose above the defence to head home and earn three points for his side.

