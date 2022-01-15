Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Burton come from behind to extend Gillingham’s winless run

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:25 pm
Captain John Brayford’s goal put Burton ahead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Captain John Brayford’s goal put Burton ahead (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Gillingham slipped to 11 league games without a victory as Steve Lovell’s second spell in charge of the Kent side began with a 3-1 defeat against Burton.

Lovell was appointed interim manager on Monday following the departure of Steve Evans, the man who replaced him at Priestfield in 2019.

He saw his side take the lead three minutes in when Robbie McKenzie fired home from close range after Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt parried Kyle Dempsey’s stinging volley.

The Gills, who had not scored a home league goal since 19 October prior to kick-off, almost doubled their advantage as Ben Reeves dragged a low effort narrowly wide.

But Burton levelled five minutes into the second half thanks to Tom Hamer’s looping header from Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s pinpoint delivery.

Olly Lee forced Garratt into a fingertip save from distance and Dempsey blazed high and wide following a surging run into the Albion box.

Captain John Brayford put the visitors ahead 11 minutes from time as he capitalised on Jack Tucker’s miscued clearance to head past Pontus Dahlberg from six yards.

Substitute Jonny Smith then tapped home from Charlie Lakin’s cross within a minute of coming on to clinch a deserved come-from-behind victory for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal