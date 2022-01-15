Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gavin Reilly brace earns Morton victory

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:29 pm
Gavin Reilly scored both Morton goals (David Davies/PA)
Gavin Reilly scored twice as Morton won 2-0 at Ayr in an important game at the bottom of the cinch Championship.

Tomi Adeloye missed an early Ayr chance and it was Morton who instead took the lead in the 27th minute, Reilly tapping in from full-back Lewis Strapp’s cross.

Home goalkeeper Aidan McAdams twice denied Cameron Blues as Morton had the better of the first half.

Reilly had what would have been his second goal disallowed at the start of the second period but was credited with the final touch after a brilliant run and shot from Gozie Ugwu just after the hour mark.

Morton moved two points above bottom pair Queen of the South and Dunfermline, with Ayr a point better off.

