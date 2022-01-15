Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Curtis Thompson’s stunning strike sets Wycombe on the way to win over Oxford

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:31 pm
Curtis Thompson scored a stunning goal as Wycombe won (Tess Derry/PA)
Wycombe went top of League One following a 2-0 victory over Oxford at Adams Park with Curtis Thompson’s superb goal setting them on their way.

The Chairboys leapfrogged previous leaders Rotherham and Sunderland in the table after both dropped points, while the U’s were made to rue missed chances, as they dropped out of the play-off places.

Oxford’s Nathan Holland had the game’s first clear chance after 19 minutes when his shot from Ryan Williams’ cutback was brilliantly cleared off the line by Ryan Tafazolli.

The U’s then had a bright spell, with David Stockdale having to make two good saves from Holland within the space of a minute.

But Wycombe led in the 33rd minute when a corner was cleared as far as Thompson, who controlled before sending a terrific strike into the bottom corner from just outside the area.

The Chairboys doubled their lead on the hour mark when Garath McCleary broke away before putting Brandon Hanlan in the clear, and the forward finished calmly through Simon Eastwood’s legs.

